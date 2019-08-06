Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherry Lee Artis. View Sign Service Information Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6386 Send Flowers Obituary

Cherry Lee Artis, 83, of Newcomb, went to be with the Lord on April 1.

She was born November 29, 1936 to parents ,Harry Winston, Lillian Lay Ballard. Her father passed away early in her life .She was raised by her strong independent mother. She inherited her mother's strong faith and optimistic spirit. Cherry was a faithful member of the Newcomb Baptist Church, a great witness to her faith. Respected and loved by all who knew her she was the model of the Proverbs 31 woman. She has finished her race, received her reward and is now in Heaven with her beloved husband, Charles Artis Jr.; her brother, Billy Louis Ballard; her mother, Lillian Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda Collins of Newcomb; grandsons, Dylan Collins of Newcomb, Dakota Collins, fiancé Amber Gibson; daughter, Journee of Newcomb; sister, Carolyn Jean Bennett of Newcomb; nieces, Vicki Ray and husband James, Tracy Morgan and husband Steve; son, Ethan, Christy Llewellyn and husband Jerry; sons Hayden, J.B., Tonya Byrd and husband Tim; daughter, Tessa Clark and husband Ben, Cherry Ann Wilson and husband Truman; son, Zachary, Beth Russell, son Nathan and wife Brittney, sons, Nathaniel, Isaiah Rickett; cousin, Jane Rasnake; sister-in-law, Eva Joyce McMullen.

She was a role model for her nieces. She was greatly admired and loved by them all. Cherry had strong love for the Lord and her testimony was evident to all who knew her. She was held in high esteem by the community and leaves a void that will not soon be filled. She was passionate about her family and will be greatly missed by all.

The funeral service was on Wednesday April 3, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Rev. Scott Kennedy officiating. The Jellico O.E.S 215 joined in to celebrate the life of Cherry Artis.

The family received friends before funeral. Interment was on Thursday, April 4,in The Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge. Music was provided by the Rev.Rick Miller and Terry Singley.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of the arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 11, 2019

