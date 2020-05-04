Christine Anderson Slone, age 89, of LaFollette died on April 28. She was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Asble (Bob) Slone; son, Randall Slone; and parents, Roy and Pearl (Howard) Anderson.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Duloc; son, Garrett Slone; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.
Graveside service and interment will be Thursday, April 30 at 1 p.m. at Powell Valley Cemetery with the Rev. George Asbury officiating.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020