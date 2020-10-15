Christine Petree, age 70, of LaFollette, passed away on Oct. 8, at the home of her sister.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Carr.
She is survived by her husband, Claude Petree, Jr.; son, John Petree; father, John Carr; granddaughter, Faith Petree; great-grandson, Hunter Petree; brothers: Steve Carr and Jeff Carr; sister, Sandra Petree; along with several nieces and nephews to mourn her passing. The family would like to send special thanks to her sister, Sandy; niece Melissa Cox; special friend, Charlene Lemarr; and the nurses and staff at Amedysis Hospice. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com.
Mynatt Funeral Home of Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020