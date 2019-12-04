Christopher Lee Elliott, age 31, of Jellico, died on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, from the result of an automobile accident. He was born Oct. 22, 1988 in Jellico.
He is survived by his father, Johnny Elliott; mother, Maxine Byrd Elliott; wife, Kristine McCarter Elliott; daughters, Stormy Elliott and Nelly Elliott; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral followed with the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. The burial will be Thursday, Dec. 5 in the Elliott Family Cemetery (Brick Plant) Jellico.
Harp Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 5, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 5, 2019