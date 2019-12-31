Christopher (Jacob) Paul Gibson, age 23, of Jacksboro, died on Sunday, Dec. 21.
He is survived by his mother, Misty Gibson; father, Charles Gibson; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing.
A celebration of his life was held Saturday, Dec. 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to National Suicide Prevention 1-800-273-Talk (8255) -199 Water St. 11th Floor New York, NY 10038
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 2, 2020
