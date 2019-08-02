Christy Denise Bailey, age 45, of Jacksboro passed away Monday, April 1. She was of the Church of God faith. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence "Buck" and Dorothy Ridenour, Elvin and Ila Mae Bailey;
She is survived by her son, Devin Bailey; mother, Cleda Bailey; father, Herman Bailey;
sister, Michelle Bailey; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family received friends Wednesday April 3, with funeral services following in the Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Ray officiating.
Interment will be Thursday April 4,11 a.m. in Bakers Forge Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
LaFollette Press
April 4, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019