"She who was lovely has fallen asleep. Heaven's gain is our loss". Cindi Anne Rogers left this life for her home in Heaven on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Cindi was a devoted member of Hope-Stand Church. She passionately loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and so enjoyed working in the Church in any capacity wherever she was needed. She thoroughly enjoyed her career serving as Tourism Director of Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and was currently a Financial Service Representative at First Volunteer Bank, and she derived great pleasure in meeting people and assisting them with their needs. Cindi was also a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee.
Her genuinely sincere heart was driven to support and improve her community and make the world a better place. She served in many volunteer positions and was actively involved with the Domestic Violence Shelter. She diligently sought a way to support and improve the lives of the people who were blessed enough to know her. Cindi was well known for her kindness, love and compassion for others. She was an amazing woman and was indeed an example of a life well lived.
She is preceded in death by her first father, Robert L. Parrott; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Adam C. Fox, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Rogers, Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Parrott; and very special uncle, James R. Walker.
Left to mourn her loss are her much adored and loved children, Kyla Reynolds and Micah Reynolds; parents, Mike and Shirley Fox Rogers; sister, Jill Parrott of Lexington, KY; Jill's mother, Jennie Parrott; aunt and uncle, Jim and Kathy Rogers; cousin, Jimmer Rogers; former husband and father of her children, Brian Reynolds; special aunt, Jan-Jan Walker and lifelong precious friend, Glyna Creech Stanfield, as well as an abundance of other friends too numerous to name. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, Nov. 5, at LaFollette United Methodist Church with the Rev. Billy Smith, the Rev. Joey St. John, and the Rev. Dr. Chris Stanfield officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the Memorial Service. Family and Friends also wishing to Celebrate Cindi's Life are invited to attend an outdoor Memorial Service on Friday, Nov. 6, at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens. The family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to: Campbell County Children's Center, 203 Independence Lane, LaFollette, TN 37766 or Community Health of East Tennessee/Domestic Violence Shelter, P.O. Box 1462, LaFollette, TN 37766.
Online condolences for Cindi may be made at http://www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020