Cindy Collett Tuberville, age 36, of New Tazewell died Sunday, March 24..
She is survived by her daughter, Jacklyn Collett; son, Jace Tuberville; mother, Judy Tuberville;
father, Ray Tuberville.
Family and friends met in Ravens Ridge Cemetery in Tazewell for graveside service and interment March 27, with a memorial service following at the Tazewell Church of God, with the Brother Ed Noonchester officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019