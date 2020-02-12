Cindy Lee Mikesell, age 61, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Feb. 7. She was a Christian. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marilyn Wood Stevens.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Mikesell; daughter, Amanda Bunch; son, Randy Mikesell, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday, Feb. 9 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jasper Walden officiating. Interment Powell Valley Cemetery following services with the Rev. Delmus Bruce officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
February 13, 2020
