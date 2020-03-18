Clara Faye Baird, age 59, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, March 12. She was a member of Holiness Faith Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, L.D. Dupuy.
She is survived by husband of 42 years, Danny Baird of LaFollette; son. Andy Baird
of LaFollette; daughter, Amy Johnson of LaFollette; mother, Juanita (Randolph) Dupuy of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was Saturday, March 14, in chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside interment for her immediate family.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
