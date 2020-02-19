Clarence J. Berry (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence J. Berry.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Powell Valley Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clarence J. Berry, age 83, of LaFollette, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16. He was a member of LaFollette Church of God, a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from CSX Railroad after many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vatus and Bertha Turner Berry; sisters, Blanch, Jessie, Marie; son-in-law, Sam Henegar; grandson, Benji.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce York Berry; daughter, Karen Berry Henegar; son, Brian Berry; grandsons, Wesley Duncan and wife Karen and Jeremy Henegar; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Cheyenne and Hunter Duncan and Destinee Ward; sisters, Shirley Parolari andhusband Buddy and Joyce Leach and husband Bill; and a host of several nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Michael Dent officiating.
Family and friends met Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for Interment with military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 20, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 20, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.