Clarence J. Berry, age 83, of LaFollette, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16. He was a member of LaFollette Church of God, a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from CSX Railroad after many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vatus and Bertha Turner Berry; sisters, Blanch, Jessie, Marie; son-in-law, Sam Henegar; grandson, Benji.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce York Berry; daughter, Karen Berry Henegar; son, Brian Berry; grandsons, Wesley Duncan and wife Karen and Jeremy Henegar; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Cheyenne and Hunter Duncan and Destinee Ward; sisters, Shirley Parolari andhusband Buddy and Joyce Leach and husband Bill; and a host of several nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Michael Dent officiating.
Family and friends met Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for Interment with military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 20, 2020