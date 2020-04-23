Clarence Reynolds, age 78, of Nashville formerly of LaFollette, died on Sunday, April 12. He was of the Baptist faith and was a United States Navy Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Azzlee Reynolds.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Reynolds; sons, Scott, Alan, Larry and Eric Reynolds; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private graveside service will be held at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 24, 2020