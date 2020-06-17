Clarence Robert Daugherty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Robert Daugherty, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Monday, June 8.
He is Ppreceded in death by wife, Georgia Lee Daugherty; parents, Lee and Susie Hayes Daugherty.
He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Willis, Mary Ellen Hicks and Patricia Ann Hicks;
Sons, Robert Lee Daugherty and James Daugherty; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Roland officiating.
Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved