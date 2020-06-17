Clarence Robert Daugherty, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Monday, June 8.
He is Ppreceded in death by wife, Georgia Lee Daugherty; parents, Lee and Susie Hayes Daugherty.
He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Willis, Mary Ellen Hicks and Patricia Ann Hicks;
Sons, Robert Lee Daugherty and James Daugherty; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Roland officiating.
Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.