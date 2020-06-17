Clarence Robert Daugherty, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Monday, June 8.

He is Ppreceded in death by wife, Georgia Lee Daugherty; parents, Lee and Susie Hayes Daugherty.

He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Willis, Mary Ellen Hicks and Patricia Ann Hicks;

Sons, Robert Lee Daugherty and James Daugherty; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Roland officiating.

Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 18, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store