Claude Douglas Wilson, age 77, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, June 25.

He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Ora (Brantley) Wilson.

He is survived by his son, William Douglas "Dougie" Wilson of LaFollette, Michelle Turpin of Knoxville, previous wife and mother of his children, Rosalind Kitts Sharp.

Family received friends will Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Tim Russell and O.D. Hill officiating. Friends and family met Monday, July 1, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for the interment.

Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

LaFollette Press

