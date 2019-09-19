Claude Richard Goins, age 72, of Lake City went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 11. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved to play poker, fish, driving, traveling, country music, and aggravating everyone. He also loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Erastus and Mona Lee (Henegar) Goins; first wife, Patricia Ann Goins; second wife, Ruby Goins; brothers, J.L. Goins, Junior Pennignton, Harrison Pennington; sister, Imogene Howard; and special uncle Claude Henegar.
He is survived by daughter, Shonna Tackett and husband, James of Lake City; son, Brandon Goins and wife, Amanda of Huntsville; brothers, Jimmy Goins and wife, Brenda of Alabama, J.W. Goins and wife, Rita of Jacksboro, Mack Goins and wife, Martha of LaFollette; sisters, Joann Pierce of Lake City, Rosemary Shanteau of Jacksboro, Anna Mae Phillips and husband, Kenneth of Jacksboro, and Willene Braden of Lake City; grandchildren, Ashley Stanley and Tyler, Faith-Marie Goins, Destinee Jones, Jamie Tackett; special friend Austin, Patricia Goins, Pacey Jones; 3 great-grandchildren Zaedyn Goins, Oaklee Stanley, and Sadie Stanley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.
Family received friends Saturday, Sept. 14 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Dustin Brock officiating. Following funeral service friends and family preceded to Indian Creek Cemetery. Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of graveside service.
Claude's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
