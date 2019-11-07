Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cliiford Calvin Douglas. View Sign Service Information Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6386 Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford Calvin Douglas, age 95, of Jellico, died Friday Nov. 1. He has lived in Jellico since 1955. Clifford was a United States Army World War II Veteran.

Prior to retirement he worked for Campbell County Board of Education as a teacher at Primroy, Morley, Wynn Habersham; was Principal at Jellico Elementary and Principal at Campbell County High School. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jellico for nearly 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Mary Albertini Douglas; parents, Foster and Lucy Faulkner Douglas; brothers, James Edward, Samuel, Ervin, Winfred and Benny Douglas.

He is survived by his daughter, Gail Douglas Garrett and husband Steve; son, Michael Douglas and wife Bran; daughter, Phyllis Douglas Stiner and husband Mike; son, Davey Douglas and wife Debbie; son, Tony Douglas and wife Carol; brothers, Carl Douglas and Harvey Lee Douglas; grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Ann, Doug, Daniel, Laura, Emily and Eric. Clifford had ten great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends and a special care giver, Mary Ann Brewer to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Monday Nov. 4, at the First Baptist Church of Jellico,funeral service followed with the Dr. Bob Dunston and the Rev. Doug Clem officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church 545 South Main Street Jellico, Tennessee 37762.

Interment was Tuesday Nov. 5 in the Jellico Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post 154.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 7, 2019

