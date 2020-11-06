1/
Clois Dean Asbury
Clois Dean Asbury, age 61, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, at his home.
He was born on April 9, 1959.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Asbury and Ada Bell Marlow; stepdad, Clyde Richardson; stepmother, Judith Ward Richardson.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Asbury of Jacksboro; sons, Brent Richardson of Jacksboro and Steven Richardson of Jacksboro; daughters, Ashley Asbury of Nashville, and Brooke McDonald of Cookeville; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 1, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services following with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.
Family and friends met on Monday, Nov. 2, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to Bolinger Cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 5, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
