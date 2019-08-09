Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde E Morgan. View Sign Service Information Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6386 Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde E. Morgan, of Newcomb, passed away Thursday June 6, at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home at the age of 88 years and 31 days. He was born May 6, 1931 to George Leonard and Emily Pearl Morgan. Clyde was the youngest of 10 children.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Meredith Morgan; parents, George Leonard Morgan and Pearl Morgan; brothers, Raymond, Leon, Junior and Arthur; sisters, Thula, Grace, Fanny, Bertha and Nanny.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jarboe and husband Jerry of Saxton, Kentucky; son, Steve Morgan and wife Tracy of Newcomb; grandsons, Adam Jarboe and wife Ashley of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ethan Morgan of Newcomb; granddaughter, Anna Douglas of Jellico; great-grandchildren, Jackson Douglas and Alexis Jarboe; numerous nephews and nieces and a host of friends.

Clyde was born during the height of the Great Depression and was a lifelong "Roosevelt" Democrat. He worked a variety of jobs but always considered himself a "coal miner." He was a man of strong faith and always attended church and had a particular affection for Newcomb Church of God.

The family received friends June 8, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico. The funeral services followed with the Rev. Joe Morgan and the Rev. Mike Douglas officiating. Interment was June 9, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

