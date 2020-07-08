Clyde H. Tidwell, age 84, of Erwin, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 5, at Erwin Healthcare Center. A native of Caryville, Clyde is a son of the late Joe Henry and Myrtle Mae (Kennedy) Tidwell. He worked as a carpenter until his retirement in 1998.
In addition to his parents, Clyde is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Wilson; sister, Mary Harper.
Clyde H. Tidwell leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 63 years, Lillian E. (Moon) Tidwell; sons, Bryan Tidwell and wife, Norma, David Tidwell and wife. Laura; daughters, Brenda Moses and husband, Mike, Ruth Turner and husband, Craig, Dian Tidwell, Elaine Tidwell, Marie Tidwell; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; family's closest friend, Tammy Tucker; sister: Barbara Overbay.
The family will attend a private funeral and graveside service.
"Daddy, we will see you again in Heaven one day."
LaFollette Press
July 9, 2020