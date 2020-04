Clyde L. Jones, age 75, of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, March 31. He was of the Baptist Faith.He is preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Elva Marlow Jones; sister, Jean Evans.He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Seiber Jones; daughters, Susan and husband Jason Shoupe, Jennifer Jones, Rebecca Suttles, Amanda and husband Dennis Newport; 7 grandchildren, John Shoupe, Tuffy and wife Amber Shoupe, Alyssa (Princess) and Sammy Wilson, Colton Newport, Chase and Nathan Suttles; 2 great-grandchildren, Little Tuffy and Ellie Shoupe; 3 special friends, Glen Jones, Elmo Goins and Ancil Daugherty; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.Friends may call at their convenience 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.Graveside services and interment at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Jones Cemetery with the Rev. Alvis Richardson officiating.Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressApril 2, 2020