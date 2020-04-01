Clyde L. Jones, age 75, of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, March 31. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Elva Marlow Jones; sister, Jean Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Seiber Jones; daughters, Susan and husband Jason Shoupe, Jennifer Jones, Rebecca Suttles, Amanda and husband Dennis Newport; 7 grandchildren, John Shoupe, Tuffy and wife Amber Shoupe, Alyssa (Princess) and Sammy Wilson, Colton Newport, Chase and Nathan Suttles; 2 great-grandchildren, Little Tuffy and Ellie Shoupe; 3 special friends, Glen Jones, Elmo Goins and Ancil Daugherty; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Friends may call at their convenience 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Graveside services and interment at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Jones Cemetery with the Rev. Alvis Richardson officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 2, 2020