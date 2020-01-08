Clyde R. Seiber, Sr., age 67, of Oak Ridge, formerly of LaFollette and Mesa, Arizona, died on Thursday, Jan. 2. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Gloria Jean (Carey) Seiber in Oct. 2016; parents, Vance Seiber and Mildred (Irwin) Seiber.
He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Rodriguez, Deena McClelland; son, Clyde Seiber, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Bakers Forge Cemetery. An informal gathering took place at the Seiber home in Oak Ridge the same day.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 9, 2020