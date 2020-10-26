1/
Clyde Smith Jr.
Clyde Smith, Jr. age 80, died on Friday, Oct. 16.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Helen Sharp Smith.
He is survived by his daughters, Doris Kitts and Tracy Evans; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends met Monday, Oct.19, at McCormick Cemetery for a graveside service and interment with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
