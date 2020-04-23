Cobina Kay Woods, age 56, of LaFollette, died on Friday, April 17. She attended Valley Fellowship Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Woods, Jr.; mother, Shelby Jean Morgan.
She is survived by her daughters, Morgan and Tiffany Woods; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside Services and Interment 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at Baird Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Leach officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 24, 2020