Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holley-Gamble Funeral Home 2827 Tennessee Highway 116 Caryville , TN 37714 (423)-566-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

Cole Mikeal Partin, age13, took his own life on Oct. 9 at his home at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

Cole was born in Pensacola, Florida and is survived by his parents Joshua and Miranda Partin (Luper); brothers, Logan and Gavin Partin; grandparents, Lisa and Gary Leach, Pamela Luper; aunt and uncles, Sabrina (Luper) and Carlos Sanchez, Christopher and Stephanie Luper, Benjamin Luper and Isaac Leach; cousins, Danny, Anthony, Emily, Aidan, Isabelle, Karissa, Jacob, Maia, Zachary and Isaac; great-grandparents and numerous great-aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives and friends who all loved Cole very much.?

Cole was an amazing son, brother and friend. Cole always had a smile on his face and wanted to make everyone laugh. Cole loved 80's movies and 90's music. He was passionate about clothes, basketball, playing video games and making videos. Cole loved being in the kitchen experimenting with cooking and learning family recipes from his mom His favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. Cole was born 17 minutes before his twin brother Logan. He took being the older brother to heart, as the boss, protector, and prankster to Logan and Gavin. Cole and Logan were complete opposites from birth but had a bond that could only be understood by a twin. Cole looked up to and idolized his Dad. His dad was his hero and he was a carbon copy "mini me" of his Dad. Cole was a kind hearted jokester who was loving and caring. A person who was always there when needed, stuck up for the bullied and was always a friend to everyone.?

Visitation was held on Monday, Oct.14 at Fairbanks Funeral Home. 3704 Erickson Avenue Fairbanks, Alaska. There will be a pastor and counselor on site for anyone seeking counsel.?

A memorial service was held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville, Tennessee Friday, Oct 18.?Cole was laid to rest on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee.?Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be Loving. Be kind. Always.

Holley gamble Funeral Home of Caryville was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 24, 2019

Cole Mikeal Partin, age13, took his own life on Oct. 9 at his home at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.Cole was born in Pensacola, Florida and is survived by his parents Joshua and Miranda Partin (Luper); brothers, Logan and Gavin Partin; grandparents, Lisa and Gary Leach, Pamela Luper; aunt and uncles, Sabrina (Luper) and Carlos Sanchez, Christopher and Stephanie Luper, Benjamin Luper and Isaac Leach; cousins, Danny, Anthony, Emily, Aidan, Isabelle, Karissa, Jacob, Maia, Zachary and Isaac; great-grandparents and numerous great-aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives and friends who all loved Cole very much.?Cole was an amazing son, brother and friend. Cole always had a smile on his face and wanted to make everyone laugh. Cole loved 80's movies and 90's music. He was passionate about clothes, basketball, playing video games and making videos. Cole loved being in the kitchen experimenting with cooking and learning family recipes from his mom His favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. Cole was born 17 minutes before his twin brother Logan. He took being the older brother to heart, as the boss, protector, and prankster to Logan and Gavin. Cole and Logan were complete opposites from birth but had a bond that could only be understood by a twin. Cole looked up to and idolized his Dad. His dad was his hero and he was a carbon copy "mini me" of his Dad. Cole was a kind hearted jokester who was loving and caring. A person who was always there when needed, stuck up for the bullied and was always a friend to everyone.?Visitation was held on Monday, Oct.14 at Fairbanks Funeral Home. 3704 Erickson Avenue Fairbanks, Alaska. There will be a pastor and counselor on site for anyone seeking counsel.?A memorial service was held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville, Tennessee Friday, Oct 18.?Cole was laid to rest on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee.?Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be Loving. Be kind. Always.Holley gamble Funeral Home of Caryville was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressOctober 24, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close