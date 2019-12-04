Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad E. Troutman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary

HONORABLE CONRAD E. TROUTMAN, JR. of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the age of 91. After graduating from LaFollette High School he attended the University of Tennessee where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Conrad served in the United States Army as 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War and then returned to the University of Tennessee College of Law. After graduating from law school, he returned to LaFollette and practiced law with his father, and subsequently his brother Andy. Throughout his legal career he served as attorney for the LaFollette Hospital Board during the time the hospital was built. He was elected Campbell County Attorney, served as attorney for the LaFollette Housing Authority, the Campbell County School Board, and the City of LaFollette. He was a long time member of the Board of Directors for First National Bank of LaFollette. In 1974, Conrad was elected Circuit Court Judge for the 8th Judicial District serving Campbell, Scott, Fentress, Claiborne and Union County. He served 30 years on the bench until his retirement in 2004. He was selected as the Man of the Year by the South Campbell County Rotary Club in 2003. He was a longtime member of the LaFollette United Methodist Church where he served in various capacities and on various boards.

He is preceded in death by son, Richard Scott Troutman; parents, Con E. Troutman, Sr. and Velma D. Troutman; brother, Andy Troutman.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Byrd Troutman; sons, Conrad Mark (Molly), Christopher Byrd (Paige), Patrick Reid (Rebecca) and Andrew Wynn; daughter-in-law, Jansey Sharp Troutman; 14 grandchildren; brother, Dr. Gerald Troutman, (JoAnne); twin sisters, Jane Fox (Jim) and Joan Abernathy; brothers-in-law, Jim Byrd (Sue) and Victor Byrd.

The family had a Celebration of Life service on Monday, Dec. 2, at the LaFollette United Methodist Church. The family received friends in the Fellowship Hall following services. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.

Online condolences for Judge Troutman made at

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 5, 2019

HONORABLE CONRAD E. TROUTMAN, JR. of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the age of 91. After graduating from LaFollette High School he attended the University of Tennessee where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Conrad served in the United States Army as 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War and then returned to the University of Tennessee College of Law. After graduating from law school, he returned to LaFollette and practiced law with his father, and subsequently his brother Andy. Throughout his legal career he served as attorney for the LaFollette Hospital Board during the time the hospital was built. He was elected Campbell County Attorney, served as attorney for the LaFollette Housing Authority, the Campbell County School Board, and the City of LaFollette. He was a long time member of the Board of Directors for First National Bank of LaFollette. In 1974, Conrad was elected Circuit Court Judge for the 8th Judicial District serving Campbell, Scott, Fentress, Claiborne and Union County. He served 30 years on the bench until his retirement in 2004. He was selected as the Man of the Year by the South Campbell County Rotary Club in 2003. He was a longtime member of the LaFollette United Methodist Church where he served in various capacities and on various boards.He is preceded in death by son, Richard Scott Troutman; parents, Con E. Troutman, Sr. and Velma D. Troutman; brother, Andy Troutman.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Byrd Troutman; sons, Conrad Mark (Molly), Christopher Byrd (Paige), Patrick Reid (Rebecca) and Andrew Wynn; daughter-in-law, Jansey Sharp Troutman; 14 grandchildren; brother, Dr. Gerald Troutman, (JoAnne); twin sisters, Jane Fox (Jim) and Joan Abernathy; brothers-in-law, Jim Byrd (Sue) and Victor Byrd.The family had a Celebration of Life service on Monday, Dec. 2, at the LaFollette United Methodist Church. The family received friends in the Fellowship Hall following services. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.Online condolences for Judge Troutman made at waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressDecember 5, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close