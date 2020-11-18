1/
Crystal Lynn (Pillow) Jeffers
Crystal Lynn Pillow-Jeffers, age 43, of Jellico, formerly of Corona, California, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at her home in Jellico surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 5, 1977 in Westminster, California. 
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Blossom Rose.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Dewayne Jeffers; parents, Steve Pillow and Pamela (Garant) Pillow; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.
The family received friends for visitation on Saturday evening, Nov. 7, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.
The celebration of life will immediately follow on Saturday evening, Nov. 7, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the METAvivor, which is a volunteer-led, non-profit organization that funds vital research to help improve the longevity and quality of life for MBC patients at their website - METAvivor.org.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020
