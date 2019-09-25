Curtis Leonard, age 71, of Caryville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville. He was born on October 2, 1947 to the late Lee "Zeke" and Minnie Whaley Leonard of Caryville. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Serenity. He was a member of Vasper Baptist Church and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Leonard, Charles Leonard; step-daughter, Valerie Whaley.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jackie Leonard; son, Sammy Leonard and wife Tina; step-son, Jason Whaley and wife Megan; daughters, Jennifer Daugherty and husband Mark, Tabatha Leonard; brothers, Floyd Leonard and wife Denise, Lee Leonard and wife Carol, David Leonard and wife Bobbie, Billy Leonard; sisters, Anna Hayes, Louise Wilson, Schranetta Debord, Susie Hill; grandchildren, Dillon Aslinger, Jacob Whaley, Miranda Leonard, Garrett Davis, Serenity Kelz; good friends, Eddie Nighbert, Carl Aiken; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 21, with the funeral service to follow with the Rev. Danny Orick and the Rev. David Seals officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home of Caryville was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

