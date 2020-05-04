Cyde Samuel Cox

Clyde Samuel Cox, age 82, of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 23. He was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Caryville. He was a loving husband for 27 years, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, fishing,
traveling, and cruising.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Judith (Long) Cox; parents, Henry Clyde and
Naomi (Golden) Cox; son, John Cox; brothers, Charles Cox, Jerry Cox, and Bob Cox;
sister, Eunice Cox; grandson, Brad Partain.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Cannon) Cox; son, Mark Cox of Colorado, Kevin Hicks and wife Crystal of Jacksboro; daughters, Amy Kesterson of Clinton, Mary Beth Collette of New York; brother, Paul Cox of Nebraska; 8 grandchildren; 4 great- grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the family had a graveside service at Campbell Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, April 28, with the Rev. Tom Reece officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Campbell County Honor Guard.
Clyde's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020
