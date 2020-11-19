Cynthia "Cyndi" Claiborne Poteet, age 50 of Jacksboro, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in her home.

She was born to Terry and Shirley Claiborne on Dec. 5, 1969.

She is survived by her parents, Terry and Shirley Claiborne; sons, Kelton Poteet and Kolby Poteet; daughter, Laci Poteet; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Saturday at New Life Ministries.

The funeral service followed Saturday at New Life Ministries with the Rev. Allen Shepherd and the Rev. Lynn Ray officiating.

Interment was at Chadwell Family Cemetery on Easter Lane in LaFollette following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, Tennessee 37757

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 19, 2020

