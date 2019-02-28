Roger Dale Davis "Tater", age 44, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Feb. 22 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born May 30, 1974 in LaFollette.
Tater was preceded in death by father, Roger Davis.
He is survived by mother, Phyllis Perkins Davis; fiancÃ©e, Brenda Dople; sons, Gavin Seth Dople and Ashton Jude Davis; step-son, Dalton Dobson; daughter, Sydney Davis; brothers, Wally Davis, Charles "Chuck" Davis and Kevin Davis; and sisters, Jenny Hodge, Mellisa Haynes and Tammy Ivey.
A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn his passing.
Tater's wishes were to be cremated, and no services are planned.
Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.
