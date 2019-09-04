Dallas Nease, age 77, of Clinton, formerly of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Aug. 31. He was a United States Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Crusher and Anna Kennard Nease.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Nease; daughters, Mary Parrot and Mandy Lawson; sons, Doug Nease and Ron Nease.
Graveside services and interment were held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Woodlawn Cemetery with the rev Wade Walls officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette were in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September, 5, 2019
