Daniel Altshuler, 88, was born April 12, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away May 19, in Knoxville.

From shining shoes as a young boy in Brooklyn during World War II to becoming a successful businessman in East TN.

Daniel enjoyed spending time on the lake as well as spending time with family and friends.

He was a member of Temple Beth El, a Scottish Rite Mason and a member of Lake City Lodge NO.127 F&AM and Kerbela Temple. Daniel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; sons, Keith and wife Cynthia, Adrian, Martin and wife Karyn, John and wife Donna and Ryan and wife Nanette; grandchildren, Jessica, Caroline, Emily, Davis, Benjamin, Grant, Kathryn, Joseph, Margaret and Sarah.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Temple Beth El, 3037 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 in his memory.

A private family graveside service will be held at the New Jewish Cemetery with the Rabbi Erin Boxt to officiate.

Berry Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 30, 2019

