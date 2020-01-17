Daniel Davis, age 46, of Knoxville, died on Monday, Jan. 6 at his home. He was born July 21, 1973 in Dayton, Ohio.
He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Shirley Gulley Davis; sons, Daniel Christian Davis and Dalton Tyler Davis; step-son, Cody Lay; daughters, Angel Nichole Davis and Shiloh Davis; step-daughter, Megan Lay; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service was Friday, Jan. 10 at the funeral home with the Rev. Chad Burdette and the Bro. Kelly Davis officiating. The burial followed in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 16, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 18, 2020