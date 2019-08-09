Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Ray McCracken. View Sign Service Information Holley-Gamble Funeral Home 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd Clinton , TN 37716 (865)-457-2323 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Ray McCracken, 79, of Clinton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 13th, after a valiant battle with leukemia. Dan and his wife moved to Tennessee in 2012 from Monroe

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd and Vivian; brothers, Dennis, Donald and Dudley.

He is survived by his wife, the former Diana VanDaele; five children, Becky, Patrick (Katie), Daniel (Vicki) Jeffrey (Bridget) and David (Melissa); ten grandchildren; two great-grandsons; brothers, Douglas and Darwin; sister, Gala Poppenhager;

Dan had worked as a cabinetmaker for many years before joining Hospital Building and Equipment Company as a finish carpenter through Carpenters' Local 687 until he retired in 2001.

Born in the mountains of Sayre, Pennsylvania Dan, along with his wife enjoyed the mountains of East Tennessee and the warmer winters. He was an avid (but mostly unsuccessful) hunter and fishermen and later enjoyed Frenchtown Senior Center and the Moose Lodge in Monroe where he played pool, cards and belonged to a senior golf league.

Visitation on Wednesday, May 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Therese Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16.

Graveside services and burial will be held in King Cemetery, Monroe, Michigan at a later date.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton is in charge of the arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 16, 2019

