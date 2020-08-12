1/
Daniel Wallace
Daniel Wallace, age 41, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, August 2.
He is preceded in death by his father, Troy Wallace.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Sue Carroll; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating. Interment to follow at Well Springs Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 13, 2020

