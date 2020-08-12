Daniel Wallace, age 41, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, August 2.

He is preceded in death by his father, Troy Wallace.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Sue Carroll; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating. Interment to follow at Well Springs Cemetery.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 13, 2020



