Daniel Wallace, age 41, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, August 2.
He is preceded in death by his father, Troy Wallace.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Sue Carroll; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating. Interment to follow at Well Springs Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 13, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.