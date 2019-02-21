Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Weston Knox Gentry. View Sign

Daniel Weston Knox Gentry, age 4 months, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16 at the LaFollette Medical Center. He was born Oct. 5, 2018 in Knoxville.

Daniel was preceded in death by grandmother, Virginia Gail Gentry.

He is survived by father, Daniel Gentry; mother, Desiree Paige Elliott; grandparents, Kelley Sweet and John "Fuzz" Baker, Kurt Veach, Todd Gentry and Larry Jo Sweet; great-grandparents, Nyoka Daniels, Linda and Jeff Partin, Pam and Jeff Lewis, Lawrence Veach and Kelly Kellogg; aunts and uncles, Keyonna Sweet, Amber Gentry and Christopher Gentry; and great aunt and uncle, Joe and Christie Elliott.

A host of friends and family mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral following at the funeral home with the Rev. Earl Powers officiating. The burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery of the Wooldridge Community.

Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



572 South Main Street

Jellico , TN 37762

Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019

