Daniel Weston Knox Gentry, age 4 months, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16 at the LaFollette Medical Center. He was born Oct. 5, 2018 in Knoxville.
Daniel was preceded in death by grandmother, Virginia Gail Gentry.
He is survived by father, Daniel Gentry; mother, Desiree Paige Elliott; grandparents, Kelley Sweet and John "Fuzz" Baker, Kurt Veach, Todd Gentry and Larry Jo Sweet; great-grandparents, Nyoka Daniels, Linda and Jeff Partin, Pam and Jeff Lewis, Lawrence Veach and Kelly Kellogg; aunts and uncles, Keyonna Sweet, Amber Gentry and Christopher Gentry; and great aunt and uncle, Joe and Christie Elliott.
A host of friends and family mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral following at the funeral home with the Rev. Earl Powers officiating. The burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery of the Wooldridge Community.
Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019