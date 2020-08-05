Dannie Lynn "Boone" Green, age 70, of Jacksboro, departed this life on Thursday, July 30, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1949 in Campbell County to the late Bill and Elizabeth (Riggs) Green. Boone retired from the Town of Jacksboro Street and Sanitation Department. He enjoyed woodworking, building things, gardening, and feeding the chipmunks. Boone was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Green; and sister, Alice Ward.
Boone is survived by his children, Kimberly Falls and husband, Robert of LaFollette, Dusty Green and wife, Robyn of Jacksboro, and Michael Green of LaFollette; sister, Jean Violette of Jacksboro; grandchildren, Courtney Falls, Seth Green, Evan Green, and Jake Green. Boone is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
The family received friends on Wednesday, August 5, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with his funeral service to follow with the Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 6 at the funeral home to go in funeral procession to Jacksboro Cemetery for a 10 a.m. graveside service and military honors being presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Boone's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020