Danny Adkins, age 65, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Oct. 3. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Amy Kimberlin Adkins.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Steakley Adkins; children, Karen Lawson, Melissa Sweat, Danny Ray Adkins; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Sunday, Oct. 6 before services.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joey Steakley officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 10, 2019
