Danny Hershal Goins, age 64, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Aug. 25.
He is preceded in death by father, Clifton "Kink" Goins; mother, Margaret (Ellison) Goins.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Goins Covington, Cinda Marie Goins, Elisha Star Goins, Margaret Leann Goins, all of Georgia; son, Timothy Shane Goins of Florida.
There was a graveside service was Friday, Aug. 30 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lenoir City.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 5, 2019
