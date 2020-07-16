Danny Lee Dople, age 63, of the Black Oak Community (Williamsburg), Kentucky died on Wednesday, July 8, at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1956 in Jellico.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Herbert Dople.

He survived by his wife, Lesley Prewitt; children, Misty Dople,

Latoya Dople, Jason DanFranklin Dople, Jenna Marie Dople,

Connor Elisha Dople; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Tuesday, July 14, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral to follow with the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



