Darlene (Gaylor) Herron, age 56, Caryville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26. She loved her animals, the mountains, being outside, working in the yard, and sewing.
She is preceded in death by her father, Glen Gaylor; grandmother, Nancy Jones; father and mother in-law, Frank and Barbara Herron.
She is survived by her husband, Jay Dee Herron of Caryville; mother, Viola Lasure of Caryville; sisters, Claudene McCreary of Rocky Top, Susie Perry and husband Bruce of Pioneer; brothers, Ronnie Gaylor of Jacksboro, Eddie Gaylor of Florence, Kentucky; 24 nieces and nephews; 29 great nieces and nephews; 2 brothers-in-law; 4 sisters-in-law; and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. with her nephew, Joshua McCreary officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Humane Society of Campbell County.
Darlene's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020