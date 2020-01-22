Darlene Petree Reynolds

Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Darlene Petree Reynolds, age 70, of Columbus, Georgia formerly of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16. She was a faithful member of Evangel Temple and Brookstone Garden Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Joe Reynolds; son, Michael Reynolds; parents, Lee and Edith Bailey Petree; brothers, Glenn and Ray Petree.
She is survived by her son, Josh Reynolds (Amanda); daughter, Jennifer Ray (David); 5 grandchildren; sisters, Francine Paul and Phyllis Schiros; brother, Dave Petree (Renee).
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, (samaritanspurse.org).
Family and friends met Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Campbell Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 23, 2020
