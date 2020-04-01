Darlene Ridenour, age 65, of Duff, died on Sunday, March 29. She attended Baird's Chapel Holiness Church.
She is preceded in death by her Father, Edgar Paul Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Ridenour; daughter, Danielle Ayers;
son, Shawn Lee Ridenour; mother, Azalee Roberts; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, April 1 at Hall Cemetery with the Rev. Roland Ayers officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 2, 2020