Davey Lynn Ridenour, age 57, of Lafollette, passed away Wednesday, July 17, at his home. He was born April 18, 1962 in Lafollette.
He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Andrew Ridenour; mother, Mary Jeanette Smiddy Ridenour; brothers, Ronnie Joe Ridenour, Lester Ridenour, Gary Ridenour; nephew, Anthony Ridenour.
He is survived by his wife, Jean King; daughters, Sieanna, Sabrina, Ashley and Mary; four grandchildren; brothers, Randy Ridenour and Curtis Ridenour and wife, Carolyn; sister-in-law, Marsha Ridenour and Josie Ridenour; and a host of nieces and nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
Graveside service was Friday, July 19, in the Davis Cemetery
with the Rev. Pat Ayers officiating. Burial followed in the Davis Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019