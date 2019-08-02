David "Duck" Bolton age 50 of Jellico, passed away Thursday, March 21at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born June 18, 1968 in Lafollette, Tennessee.
David is preceded in death by father, Condy Bolton; sisters, Tammy Bolton, Connie Bolton,
Shelia Bolton.
He is survived by his mother, Gladys Lay Bolton; brothers, Eddie Lay, Ricky Bolton; sister,
Reba Lay; a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.
Graveside services and internment was held Monday, March 25, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with the Rev. Earl Powers officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 28. 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019