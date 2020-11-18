1/
David Carlton Dexter
1947 - 2020
David Carlton Dexter, age 73, died on Nov. 4.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Kempton Dexter and Gwendolyn Sly.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Dexter of LaFollette; son, Jean Marc Dexter of Quebec; daughters Joanne Kim Dexter Desgagne of Quebec and Nodjya Neves of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No services are planned at this time for Mr. Dexter.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
