David Carlton Dexter, age 73, died on Nov. 4.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Kempton Dexter and Gwendolyn Sly.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Dexter of LaFollette; son, Jean Marc Dexter of Quebec; daughters Joanne Kim Dexter Desgagne of Quebec and Nodjya Neves of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

No services are planned at this time for Mr. Dexter.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 12, 2020



