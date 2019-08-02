David Carroll, age 61, of LaFollette passed away on Wednesday, March 13. He was retired from the TN Department of Transportation and a U.S.Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by daughter, Virginia Raines; daughter-in-law, Amy Jordan Carroll; parents, Milburn Pat and Elizabeth Leamond Tibbs Carroll; brothers, Junior and Lonnie Carroll, sisters: Patricia Adkins and Sadie Bostic.
David is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Randolph Carroll; Sons, David Lee Carroll, Milburn Dwayne Carroll; grandchildren, Austin and Alivia Raines, Brycen Carroll, Tyler Lee Carroll;
Brothers, Gene Tibbs, Roy Carroll, Gary Carroll; sisters, Patsy Carroll, Carolyn Webster, Betty Seymore; several nieces and nephews.
Family received friends Friday March 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with services following in the Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Larry Russell, Rev. Pat Ayers and Rev. James Adkins officiating. Interment was held in Powell Valley Cemetery with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 21, 2019
