David Carter Bourff, age 41, of Knoxville, formerly, of LaFollette born October 7, 1978 died on Oct. 7.
He is preceeded in death by his mother, Barbara (Williams) Spears.
He is survived by his father, Steve Bourff; son, Jackson Bourff, Little princess Brooklyn Rayne Berry, Bryan A. Moore and Leah, Brayden A. Moore.
Family received friends Sunday, Oct. 13 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the services followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 17, 2019
