Danny David Perkins, age 68, of Newcomb, died on Feb. 24
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley C. Perkins and Sue Etta Perry Perkins.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Stephens Perkins; children, David Perkins, Mark Perkins,
Matthew Perkins, Christopher Perkins, Paul Jody, Amiee Jody and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel and the funeral followed at the funeral home with the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial followed in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley) in Pioneer.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 5, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 6, 2020