David Don Allen, age 85, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Sept. 6.

David was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Jacksboro and retired from TVA as a tool and die maker.

Throughout his life, David was an avid University of Tennessee fan.

David loved water sports, go-cart racing, coaching little league football, but most of all, he treasured spending time with his three grandchildren.

He was born March 14, 1935 in Jacksboro, to the late Tivis and Agnes Allen.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Burgin Allen; sisters-in-law, Wilma Allen and Lenora Allen; brother-in-law, Melvin Thompson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois Allen, of Clinton; daughters, Connie Polson and husband Jerry, of Knoxville, and Tammy Leonhardt and husband Larry, of Powell; grandchildren, Kylie Polson, of Orlando, Florida, Greg Leonhardt, of Powell, and Grant Leonhardt, of Powell; sister, Jenny Thompson, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; brothers, Bill Allen, of Hiram, Georgia and Bobby Joe Allen and wife Joyce Carrolton, of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.

The family will have a graveside service at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 197, Jacksboro, TN 37757.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

September 10, 2020

